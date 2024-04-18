Brokerages Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) PT at $76.75

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.25.

Several brokerages have commented on AIR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

AIR stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. AAR has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.04.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at $18,281,020.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,747 shares of company stock worth $3,858,323. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AAR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

