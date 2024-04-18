Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 292.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 238,328 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 101.3% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,269,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 638,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

