Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
