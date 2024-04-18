National Bankshares Lowers Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) to Underperform

National Bankshares lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.40 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$1.30.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.15 to C$0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.94.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

About Corus Entertainment

TSE CJR.B opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$101.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.75. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

