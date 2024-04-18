Simon J. B. Shaw Sells 54,751 Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,020 ($12.70), for a total transaction of £558,460.20 ($695,207.52).

Savills Price Performance

Shares of SVS opened at GBX 1,052 ($13.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3,627.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19. Savills plc has a 1-year low of GBX 745 ($9.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,104 ($13.74). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 996.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 927.99.

Get Savills alerts:

Savills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Savills’s payout ratio is currently 7,241.38%.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.