Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Purchases £25,900 in Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mills bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £25,900 ($32,242.00).

Nicholas Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Nicholas Mills bought 5,000 shares of Trifast stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,606.00).

Trifast Stock Performance

TRI opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.79. Trifast plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.62 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,533.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Trifast Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Trifast’s payout ratio is -6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

About Trifast

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

