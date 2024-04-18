Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Insider Purchases £25,900 in Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mills bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £25,900 ($32,242.00).
Nicholas Mills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Nicholas Mills bought 5,000 shares of Trifast stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,700 ($4,606.00).
Trifast Stock Performance
TRI opened at GBX 76 ($0.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.79. Trifast plc has a 1-year low of GBX 62 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 97.62 ($1.22). The company has a market cap of £103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,533.33 and a beta of 1.15.
Trifast Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trifast in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trifast
About Trifast
Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trifast
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.