Shali Vasudeva Purchases 24,215 Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Shali Vasudeva acquired 24,215 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,856.30 ($24,718.41).

Dowlais Group Stock Down 1.1 %

DWL stock opened at GBX 79.25 ($0.99) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 94.15. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -220.14. Dowlais Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 74.45 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 148 ($1.84).

Dowlais Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. Dowlais Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1,111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.87) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.67 ($2.20).

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

