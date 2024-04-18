Mark Victor Edward Bartlett Buys 68,385 Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Stock

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report) insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett bought 68,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.05 ($62,144.96).

Strix Group Stock Performance

KETL opened at GBX 73.40 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £160.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,223.33 and a beta of 0.64. Strix Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 114 ($1.42).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

