Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 995,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BBAR stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.08. 803,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,218. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

