Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,381,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of VBR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.61. The company had a trading volume of 202,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,721. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
