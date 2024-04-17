PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,676,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

