Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Raised to $87.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.30.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

