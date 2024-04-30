First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.61.

Several brokerages recently commented on FQVLF. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

