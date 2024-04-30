Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Yoshitsu Stock Performance
NASDAQ TKLF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Yoshitsu has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Yoshitsu Company Profile
