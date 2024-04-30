Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,500 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 185,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Yoshitsu Stock Performance

NASDAQ TKLF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Yoshitsu has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetics comprising of foundation, powder, concealer, makeup remover, eyeliner, eye shadow, brow powder, brow pencil, mascara, lip gloss, lipstick, and nail polish; skin care products consisting of facial cleanser, whitening products, sun block, moisturizer, facial mask, eye mask, eye gel, and exfoliating; and cosmetic applicators, such as brush, puff, curler, hair iron, and shaver products.

