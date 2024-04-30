Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $10.32.
Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.
Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust
Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile
Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.
