Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 7.04. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 216,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.