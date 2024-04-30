BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $7.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get BRC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC

BRC Trading Down 1.7 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BRC by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BRC during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRCC opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.99. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

BRC Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.