BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives $7.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
BRCC opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.99. BRC has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93.
BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $119.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.38 million. BRC had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRC will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
