FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.52. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

