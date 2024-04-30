Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Head-To-Head Analysis

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Old Point Financial and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Point Financial 9.60% 7.51% 0.54% KeyCorp 7.53% 8.89% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Old Point Financial and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A KeyCorp 0 6 12 0 2.67

Valuation & Earnings

KeyCorp has a consensus price target of $15.71, suggesting a potential upside of 6.63%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

This table compares Old Point Financial and KeyCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Point Financial $80.50 million 0.87 $7.73 million $1.54 9.09 KeyCorp $10.40 billion 1.31 $967.00 million $0.79 18.65

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial. Old Point Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Old Point Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 103.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Old Point Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. The company also provides real estate construction, commercial, and mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, it offers retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax, and investment management services; and insurance products, wealth management, and cash management services. Old Point Financial Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans to consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology sectors for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

