Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:REED opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.14. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reed’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

