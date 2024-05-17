MobileCoin Price Tops $0.0938 on Exchanges (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. One MobileCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. MobileCoin has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $49,086.45 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin (MOB) is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MobileCoin is medium.com/mobilecoin. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileCoin is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed for fast, secure transactions on mobile devices. It was founded in 2017 by Josh Goldbard and Shane Glynn and is based in San Francisco. The MobileCoin protocol was open-sourced in 2020 and the network went live in December of the same year. It can be used to send and receive funds through the MobileCoin network and was recently integrated into the Signal encrypted communications app. To use MobileCoin, you need a MobileCoin wallet and MOB token, which can be purchased on their website. The MobileCoin network uses the Stellar Consensus Protocol and has 250 million MOB tokens, with more than 50% available for purchase on their website.”

MobileCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

