Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.98 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $20.98 million and approximately $224,824.41 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,520.19 or 1.00009678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011938 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000048 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $170,350.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.