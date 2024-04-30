Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues Earnings Results

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59, RTT News reports. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.400-8.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.40-8.80 EPS.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE LDOS opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $132.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.22.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

