QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,232.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,973,728 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.86.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The firm has a market cap of $188.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

