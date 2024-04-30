Mather Group LLC. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day moving average of $264.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.