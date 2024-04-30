Mather Group LLC. Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $280.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.57 and a 200-day moving average of $264.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

