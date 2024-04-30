Short Interest in Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Rises By 25.0%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 269,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.5 days.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RLXXF stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Relx has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13.

Relx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $41.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

