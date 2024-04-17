Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,130,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,594. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

