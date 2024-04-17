Elite Wealth Management Inc. Sells 454 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.5% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.70.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $6.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.52. 612,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,817. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $403.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $387.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.04 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

