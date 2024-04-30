Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $130.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.57.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $93.10 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The company had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.65) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,289 shares of company stock worth $8,314,163. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,436.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 146,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 33.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

