Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $14.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.73.

TDOC stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $54,667.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,441 shares of company stock worth $2,038,251 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 453,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

