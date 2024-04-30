Head to Head Review: Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) vs. EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP 4.62% 10.37% 5.29% Unrivaled Brands -2.37% N/A -1.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EZCORP and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

EZCORP currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.00%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

EZCORP has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EZCORP and Unrivaled Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $1.08 billion 0.57 $38.46 million $0.63 17.75 Unrivaled Brands $52.01 million 10.43 -$188.93 million $0.01 70.00

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands. EZCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unrivaled Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EZCORP beats Unrivaled Brands on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. It also retails merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, the company provides EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. Further, it operates under the EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, GuatePrenda, and MaxiEfectivo brands. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp. and changed its name to Unrivaled Brands, Inc. in July 2021. Unrivaled Brands, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

