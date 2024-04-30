Head-To-Head Contrast: Aris Mining (ARMN) and The Competition

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aris Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.09% 8.73% 4.05% Aris Mining Competitors -48.03% -2.39% 0.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Aris Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Aris Mining Competitors 900 3347 4133 103 2.41

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 218.48%. Given Aris Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aris Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Aris Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million $11.42 million 207.50 Aris Mining Competitors $1.54 billion -$76.29 million 5.25

Aris Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aris Mining. Aris Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aris Mining beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

