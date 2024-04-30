Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Barclays

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $234.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $277.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $278.16.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total transaction of $93,056.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Stories

