Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Invests $235,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 113,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 56,951 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 100,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,286 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 550.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 94,502 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:PJUL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,733 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

