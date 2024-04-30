Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF accounts for 4.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,797,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,859,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after buying an additional 222,605 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,299,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 88,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.73. 503,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,567. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $58.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.65. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

