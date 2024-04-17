DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases 146,491 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,491 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.1% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 172,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $25.73. 1,390,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.88.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

