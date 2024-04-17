DecisionPoint Financial LLC Buys 3,550 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.38% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,562,000 after buying an additional 1,347,999 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $7,886,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,879,000. Fidato Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,233,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,891,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 116,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,378. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.30. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $667.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

