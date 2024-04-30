Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.29. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.500 EPS.
Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 3.6 %
NYSE:APD traded down $8.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.47. 350,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.
Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
