Ichor (ICHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.05)-$0.05 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at -0.050-0.050 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,180. Ichor has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

