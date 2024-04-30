LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $938,651.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock worth $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE LYB opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.80 and a 52 week high of $106.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

