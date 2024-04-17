Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,934 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) makes up 10.3% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DecisionPoint Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $24,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

HOMB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. 389,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

