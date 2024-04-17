DecisionPoint Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,462. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.22. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.23 and a 52-week high of $340.83. The company has a market cap of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.