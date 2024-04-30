Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $501,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.36.

APD opened at $238.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.01.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

