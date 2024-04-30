Choreo LLC Sells 6,950 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

VNQ stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.83.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

