Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Earnings Results

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.0 %

PKOH stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $321.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.23. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $27,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $27,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James W. Wert sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $38,970.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,990. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.