Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues Earnings Results

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.
Park-Ohio Stock Up 2.0 %
PKOH stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $321.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 1.23. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.
Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 79.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Park-Ohio
About Park-Ohio
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Park-Ohio
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.