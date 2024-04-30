Choreo LLC Purchases 858 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $131.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.94.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

