Intrust Bank NA Purchases 69 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 353.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QLYS stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.58. 30,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.63 and its 200 day moving average is $175.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.51. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $206.35.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,792 shares of company stock worth $2,455,489. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

