L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Position Increased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.93.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.21. 61,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.98. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $218.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

