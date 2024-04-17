Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. 1,328,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

