PayPal USD (PYUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.72 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $327.61 million and approximately $25.72 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 328,083,103 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 302,884,441.14. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99861088 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $16,727,888.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

