APA (APA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

APA (NASDAQ: APA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/24/2024 – APA is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – APA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2024 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/19/2024 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – APA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2024 – APA was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2024 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2024 – APA is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – APA had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $59.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – APA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $34.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – APA had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,411,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,909. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 3.27. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

