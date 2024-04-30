NXM (NXM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $95,144.26

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001334 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,591.46 or 1.00441051 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012423 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012308 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

